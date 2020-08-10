Kelly Osbourne looks ‘unrecognizable’ after dramatic 85-pound weight loss transformation

KELLY Osbourne showed off her slimmed-down figure while grabbing coffee in an all-black ensemble in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Amid a stream of selfies of her thinned-out face, the TV personality, 35, revealed last week that she’s lost 85 pounds.

Fans have been leaving comments about how Kelly looks “unrecognizable” after the weight loss, while also congratulating her “on getting in such good shape.”

The singer is proud of herself, too, and made sure everyone knew by sharing what size clothing she’s wearing now.

While shopping at Neiman Marcus on Saturday, the fashion designer posted a photo of a tag with “Size 26” writen on it, captioning the shot: “Yes… I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!”

On Sunday, she was spotted wearing all black clothing, save for a pair of pink shoes and her bright purple-pink hair.

She’s been updating her followers a lot on social media lately, and the singer revealed she’s been getting back to “work in a real studio” the past week, posting some car selfies most of the days she was out and about.

After seeing Kelly’s weight loss in the close-up shots of her face, fans started to comment on how “incredible” she looks.

One amazed fan wrote: “OMG!! You look fantastic… just beautiful”

Another said: “You look STUNNING”

Mama Mai, the mother of The Real’s Jeannie Mai, couldn’t believe the photos and commented: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

Seeing the note, Kelly was quick to share just how hard she’s been working on her health and fitness.

She replied: “That’s right mamma Mai, I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

In 2009, the reality star also showed off a dramatic weight loss after competing on Dancing With the Stars, though she later gained back the pounds.

A few years later, she chose to become a vegan and start up a regular workout routine, which included hiking, and she dropped the weight again.

In an interview with Daily Express last year, she said: “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet.”