Kelly Osbourne shows off her six-stone weight loss in black dungarees

KELLY Osbourne showed off her incredible 85lb weight loss as she stepped out in black dungarees in LA.

Kelly revealed that she’d lost an impressive six stone last week.

Hitting the shops to stock up her wardrobe after dropping a few dress sizes, Kelly was seen having a look inside American Girl with her boyfriend and his daughter during their fun day out.

Kelly stepped out in a cute pair of dungarees and threw a matching bomber style jacket over the top to keep warm.

She completed her look with some cat-eye style glasses, her daring purple-pink hair tied in some space buns and socks and sliders for extra comfort.

The star also made sure that she kept safe with a white face mask, which covered the lower half of her slimmed down face.

While shopping at Neiman Marcus last Saturday, the fashion designer posted a photo of a tag with “Size 26” writen on it, captioning the shot: “Yes… I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!”

A size 26 jean is equivalent to a size 2 in the US and equates to a size 6 in the UK.

Over the past few weeks, the telly presenter has been keeping fans up to date with her progress on social media.

One particular photo caught the eye of Mama Mai, the mother of The Real’s Jeannie Mai, and she commented: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

Kelly decided to finally speak out about all her hard work that she’s put in over the last few months and replied: “That’s right mamma Mai, I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

And it wasn’t long before the rest of her followers picked up on it too.

One amazed fan wrote: “OMG!! You look fantastic… just beautiful”

Another said: “You look STUNNING”

The telly presenter’s weight has fluctuated over the years after following a pattern of successfully losing weight and then piling the pounds back on.

Her journey kick started back in 2009 when she took part in Dancing With the Stars.

After intense training, being on her feet all day, and her dance partner Louis van Amstel, teaching her all about the right food to eat, Kelly managed to shed 20 pounds.

Speaking about her stint on the show, she said: “He made me eat turkey burgers and salads and explained to me that a high-protein, low-carb diet would keep me energized.

“Then I started losing weight and realized, ‘Oh, it’s true what they say: Diet and exercise really work!'”

However, the weight started to creep back on when she left the show.

With the help of personal trainer Sarah Hagaman, and following a vegan diet, Kelly went on to drop another 30 pounds.

In an interview with Daily Express last year, she said: “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet.”