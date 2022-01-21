Kelly Price discusses meeting and working with Mariah Carey, as well as whether or not she exhibited diva behavior.

Kelly Price talks about meeting and working with Mariah Carey, as well as whether she was a diva.

Kelly Price has been through a lot in her life, both professionally and personally.

The R&B and gospel singer has worked in the music industry for more than three decades and has overcome obstacles such as music executives telling her she’d never make it as an artist because she’s plus-sized.

Fortunately, there were others who disagreed.

Mariah Carey is one of them.

For a number of years, Carey and Price collaborated.

Price sees her time with Carey as a blessing, and she believes the actress has earned her diva stripes.

Price started singing professionally as a teenager.

She was hired as part of an ensemble to provide background vocals for George Michael at a series of Madison Square Garden concerts in New York City.

She continued to work as a backup singer after that, primarily with Sony Music artists.

Who Can Carey Get Along With?

Carey provided her with her second gig.

“That was the second gig.

“She heard me and she didn’t want to approach me because she was extremely shy,” Price said of Carey in a recent interview with Vlad TV. “She said [to another backup singer], ‘Go over there and talk to that girl and see if you can get her to sing again.’ My friend got hired again by Sony music executives to put together another group.”

So that’s how we got the Mariah job.” Carey also introduced Price to her mentor and future husband, music executive Tommy Mottola, on the same day.

Price was extremely ill and pregnant with her son at the time.

Carey was introduced to me by accident.

She explained that she didn’t take a lunch break with the other singers because she was suffering from severe nausea during her first trimester of pregnancy.

Carey overheard her as she stayed behind and practiced her arrangements.”

Carey had a reputation for being a diva and having high demands with difficult characteristics early in her career.

Price, on the other hand, claims that working with Carey was a pleasure.

They were only three years apart in age.

They became friends over music and their shared love of being at home.

“We got along swimmingly.

She wasn’t going out to the clubs or hanging out with her friends as much as she used to.

