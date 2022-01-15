Kelly Reilly on ‘Yellowstone’: Playing Beth Dutton Is Like ‘Going Into Battle’

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, is nothing like her on-screen persona.

Reilly wasn’t sure she could do it when Taylor Sheridan first offered her the part.

Beth’s “bold, brave character,” according to Reilly, has been unlike anything else she’s done in her career.

She admits that the experience has been “so much fun,” but she also admits that playing Beth for four seasons has felt like “going into battle.”

Reilly is a British actress who worked mostly in foreign films and TV shows until 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, in which she played Caroline Bingley.

Yellowstone was the first opportunity for American audiences to see Reilly in a TV show.

She’s made such an impression as Beth after four seasons that everyone refers to her as Beth.

“I’m known as Beth by some.

“They’ll come up to me and either high-five me or start a fight,” Reilly joked on Entertainment Tonight.

Why Didn’t Kelly Reilly Talk on the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Until Season 3?

“It’s fascinating how people believe you’re the character you play.

It’s the first time I’ve properly discussed it.

It’s also a very personal process.

It’s also unusual for people to hear me speak about her because they have such a different perception of who she is.

This character, on the other hand, is a beast.”

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has stated that the moment he saw Reilly’s audition tape, he knew she was Beth.

Reilly, on the other hand, claims she had no idea she was Beth and that “really finding her” took some time.

“She’s like stepping into a sports car,” says the narrator.

“For example, how do I go from 0 to 100 in three seconds?” Reilly asked.

“Because it’s such a difficult role to play.”

I didn’t know if I was the right person for the job.”

When Reilly first got the part, she remembers sitting down and doing rehearsals.

She admitted that she is “certainly shyer” than Beth, and it took her some time to “own that confidence.”

“I remember telling [Sheridan] ‘I’m going off a cliff with her, aren’t I?’ And he said, ‘You bet, and I’m going to push you off that cliff,'” Reilly recalled.

“And I remember thinking to myself, ‘OK, I’m in for a ride here.’ And it’s been a lot of fun.”

