Kelly Reilly, star of ‘Yellowstone,’ admits Taylor Sheridan had more faith in herself than she did in her ability to play ‘Monster’ Beth Dutton.

Kelly Reilly, star of ‘Yellowstone,’ admits Taylor Sheridan had more faith in her ability to play ‘Monster’ Beth Dutton than she did.

There are spoilers for the fourth season of Yellowstone.

For Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Yellowstone season 4 ended on a high note.

She exacted vengeance on the man who placed a hit on her family while also blackmailing her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley).

Above all, she married Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the love of her life.

Reilly is finally opening up about “the most challenging role” she’s ever had after four seasons of playing such a “bold, brave character.”

She even revealed the “best” part about playing Beth Dutton, who is fierce and abrasive.

Reilly recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the role that catapulted her to fame in the United States.

People call her Beth when they see her, and they either want to high-five her or start a fight, according to the 44-year-old Brit.

“It’s fascinating how people believe you are your character,” Reilly observed.

“It’s the first time I’ve properly discussed it.”

It’s such a personal thing to go through.

It’s also different for people to hear me talk about her because they have such a different perception of who she is.

This character, on the other hand, is a beast.”

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has stated that when he first saw Reilly’s audition tape, he knew he’d found his Beth.

Reilly, on the other hand, says it took her a long time to “really find” the character and that she wasn’t sure she was the right fit for the role.

“I hadn’t found her yet when I first met [Taylor Sheridan].”

I’m not sure what he saw, so I’m not sure what I saw.

But I remember thinking, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to be able to pull this off,’ because it’s such a hugely complicated role,” Reilly admitted.

“I recall doing rehearsals while sitting down.

I’m a lot shyer than Beth is, and it took me a long time to gain confidence in myself.

“I’m going off a cliff with her, aren’t I?” I remember saying to him. “You bet, and I’m going to push you off that cliff.”

When she got the part, Reilly thought she was “in for a ride,” and she says it’s been “so much fun.” The “best” part of playing Beth, according to Reilly, is the character’s biting one-liners.

“You are the trailer park, I am the tornado,” is one of her most famous sayings.

“They’re the best,” says the speaker.

They are, in fact,

