Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Talking About Their “Healthy” Sex Life May Make You Blush

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are getting real about their sex life.

The 49-year-old talk-show host and the 49-year-old actor discussed their relationship during Friday’s episode of the Radio Andy special Quarantined With Bruce.

The topic came up after Andy Cohen said, “This is the longest I’ve gone since college.” Ripa then asked her hubby how long he’s gone without being intimate. The Riverdale star said he “would say 18, 17.5 years.”

“Right, for the first 17.5 years of his life,” Cohen said. “Then, when he started, he didn’t get off the ride.”

“I’ve been on the ride since,” Consuelos agreed.

The Bravolebrity then asked Consuelos if there’s ever been a five-week period since in which he hasn’t had sex.

“Yeah, when I’m on the road,” the Hiram Lodge celeb replied.

When Ripa pointed out there was a time when her spouse was in Australia for seven months, Consuelos noted she “came right smack-dab in the middle for a month.”

Host Bruce Bozzi then asked the couple if they attribute their “healthy sex life” to anything in particular.

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives,” Ripa replied. “We were really young—not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life. But we were really, like, pliable, right? We were pliable to each other. We learned each other well. With that, comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and fun. Like, we have fun.”

Consuelos then told Ripa, “You check off all the boxes for me.”

In addition to talking about sex, Ripa revealed what it’s been like to have all three of her kids—Michael Consuelos (22), Lola Consuelos (18) and Joaquin Consuelos (17)—live at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they know how lucky they are,” Ripa said. “They are filled with gratitude. I have to say that. I think they’re also thrilled that they’re, like, not having to do their own laundry and not having to cook their own meals—not that they cooked—but not have to eat the cafeteria food they were living on. They have a newfound appreciation for us. I think they realized we have sort of kept it calm. Because, you know, they’re acutely aware of everything.”

She also talked about how Cohen testing positive for coronavirus affected her children. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host has since recovered from COVID-19.

“Especially Andy, not to blame you, but especially Andy when you got sick it became very, very real that somebody they know and love and consider their friend, you know, it wasn’t like some person they don’t know about living in some other place,” she said.

Cohen then pointed out her kids then got to watch him get better.

“100 percent they saw you get better,” she said. “But it’s one of those things….Kids of a certain age, like, sometimes it has to be personal for them to actually have a capacity to almost understand how serious it all is,” she said, adding “They’ve been great.”

Although, Ripa pointed out her kids “make fun” of her and Consuelos “constantly.”

Watch the videos to hear the interview.