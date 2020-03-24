Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Broadcast Live From Home With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have officially joined the stars redefining what it means to work from home.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, conducting a daily talk show has proven to be quite the challenge for the stars we wake up with on TV every morning.

Considering current social distancing protocols, all shows have said goodbye to their live studio audiences and have even had to join their co-hosts from afar—like as far as their home basement. But, thanks to the magic of technology, more and more shows are figuring out how to return to their viewers in new and inventive ways.

Ripa and Seacrest joined the remote club this week after teasing fans with their plans. “So this IS happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with a photo of their planning teleconference. “What could possibly go wrong?”

On Monday morning, they unveiled their first “homemade” edition of Live, which featured the co-hosts—typically seated right next to each other in New York City—now chatting from across the country on a split screen.

The home version even featured guests, including Ripa’s famous husband, Mark Consuelos, Seacrest’s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor and Carson Kressley, as well as a cooking segment with Taylor and Seacrest from their own kitchen.

Thanks to the couple’s matching sweatpants, some fans may have found themselves asking, “Can we have Live from home every day?”

Well, we’re actually in luck because the show will be airing from home all week. As for Kelly and Ryan, they’re figuring out this new normal as they go just like the rest of us.

“We feel the same way you do,” Seacrest said. “We are anxious. We are a little bit afraid. We at times can get frustrated, but we’re trying to make the best of it and we’re so happy that you’re here with us today.”

And, for the co-hosts’ uplifting list of “what’s ok” during this time, watch the clip above!