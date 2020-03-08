Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff and Others Honored by Partners on International Women’s Day 2020

Celebs took to Instagram on Sunday, International Women’s Day, to honor their wives, their daughters and other women in their life.

Kelly Ripa‘s husband Mark Conseulos posted on his Instagram page a photo of the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host and their 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos, as well as a pic of his mother Camilla Consuelos, sister Adriana Consuelos and other female family members.

“Honored and Blessed to have these women in our lives. Happy #internationalwomensday,” the Riverdale actor wrote.

Hilary Duff‘s husband Matthew Koma posted a photo of the Lizzie McGuire and Younger actress and other female members of their family, including their 1-year-old daughter Banks.

“Four generations of powerhouses that make our world spin ’round,” he wrote. “Happy International Women’s Day, though these ladies should be celebrated every single day. Humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by such strong, smart, & fearless spirits…Spoiled to watch our little girl find hers …[pink heart emoji]”

David Beckham shared on his Instagram page a photo of wife Victoria Beckham kissing their 8-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, the youngest of their four children, and a pic of him hugging his mother, Sandra Beckham.

“I’m so lucky to be surrounded by amazing and strong women as we celebrate International Women’s day #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 #HarperSeven ♥️♥️♥️,” David wrote.

See celebs’ International Women’s Day tributes: