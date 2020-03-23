Kelly Ripa Starts a “Root Watch” for Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

We feel you, Kelly Ripa!

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host gave fans an update on her social distancing with a relatable post to her Instagram Story.

“Root watch week one,” she shared, along with a close-up snapshot of her hair to document her changing roots.

Always looking on the bright side, Kelly has been using her social media to spread positivity and humor in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she posted a steamy throwback picture of her husband Mark Consuelos soaking up the sun during their family vacation. Kelly captioned the photo: “#tbt Last summer in Puglia. Something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer.” Grateful for the content, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented, “God Bless you Kelly. You are doing Gods Work here.”

And just last week, she joked that she was treating her “acute Botox deficiency” and filmed herself getting Botox. “In this time, we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “You can see it’s written all over my face.”

Like several other daytime and nighttime talk show hosts, Kelly and her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will be hosting their morning show from home this week.

Excited to get back into the swing of things, the mom of three posted a picture of herself and Ryan rehearsing Monday morning’s show via FaceTime. “So this IS happening,” she wrote. “Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely. What could possibly go wrong?”

Ryan also shared a message to Live fans on his Instagram Stories, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his at-home setup. “I’m here at home for the at-home version of Live with Kelly and Ryan,” he said while standing in front of his laptop, which was propped up with a stack of books. “We’re gonna do the show via all kinds of different technology from different places and we’ll air on normal time, normal station. So, tune in for Live with Kelly and Ryan: The Home Edition.”

To do their part, Kelly and Mark donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts on March 19. Part of their charitable donation will benefit WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing to women and children in New York City.