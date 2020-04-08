Kelly Ripa Tearfully Explains Why Her Kids “Won’t Hug” Her Amid Social Distancing

Kelly Ripa got a little choked up during Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. The tearful moment came after she started talking about how she misses hugging her parents and how her kids “won’t hug” her amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had been talking about the return of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and how families can watch it together while social distancing.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I’m not talking to two of them because…just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents….I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she said while starting to tear up. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

The 49-year-old celebrity then apologized.

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying,” she said. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry…Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

Seacrest also sent her a virtual hug.

Earlier in the episode, the co-hosts talked about how the New York State Education Department announced the cancelation of the June 2020 Regents Exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so funny because my youngest, Joaquin [Consuelos (17)], is so—he’s so different than my other two kids [Michael Consuelos (22) and Lola Consuelos (18)], who would have been dancing, just dancing around the house. They would have been so excited,” she said. “But he has this level of anxiety from it. He felt so prepared for his exams.”

She then said Joaquin—who, as noted, is the youngest of her three kids with Mark Consuelos—is “not relieved” about the cancelation and that “this whole thing” is “playing into every sense of anxiety that he has in his life.”

“It’s the uncertainty of everything that’s making him very anxious,” she added.

However, he’s not the only family member on her mind.

“I feel so bad for my son Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks,” she said. “And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons. He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college. It was such a big talking point in our house….It was at Yankee Stadium but then his film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be at Radio City. So, two such iconic establishments that, you know, we’re not going to get to experience. And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”

Seacrest then suggested they “conduct a mini-ceremony for him here.”

The stars conducted the interview from their homes. To read about other celebrities working from home, click here.