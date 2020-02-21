Kelly Ripa’s Adorable Family Throwback Proves Mark Consuelos Doesn’t Age

Kelly Ripa won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

The talk show host shared an adorable family photo on Thursday night, showing husband Mark Consuelos with their two eldest kids, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos, on vacation in Hawaii.

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy,” Ripa captioned the sweet snap.

Since sharing the picture on social media, Ripa has received a number of comments about her handsome beau.

“#Hawaiiandaddy,” Lisa Rinna commented on the Instagram photo, adding the fire emoji.

“Just saw this Zaddy!” Carson Kressley wrote. “Highlight of my day!”

Actress Jessica Capshaw also commented, “A baby holding his baaaaabies!!!”

Even fans have started to get in on the fun, telling Riverdale star Consuelos, “One of these three people hasn’t aged a day in nearly 20 years!”

“@instasuelos you look so handsome always,” another social media user wrote.

And Consuelos himself couldn’t help but gush over the family snap, commenting on his wife’s post, “OMG!!!!”

It was just days ago that Ripa appeared as a guest on E!’s Pop of the Morning, where she told us she felt like she was “cheating” on her morning show, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

While on the show, Ripa also shared the techniques she does to manage stress.

“I function from a place of higher anxiety, I tend to, I operate up here,” she explained. “I find that I’m more productive when I have a lot of anxiety in my life. But I will say that my husband and I recently took up, this is gonna sound so crazy, breathing. We’ve been just sort of breathing, like deep breathing. Cleansing, mindful breaths.”

Ripa also addressed recently having to shut down her daughter’s debit card after seeing her Postmates bill.

“That’s been canceled,” Ripa said. “If she wants to get a job, I think that she can have a Postmates account.”