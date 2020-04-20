Kelly Ripa‘s “Root Watch” has never been more relatable.

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host treated fans to her weekly update, where she has been documenting her changing hair color as she practices social distancing. To mark week 5 of her hilarious series, she posted a close-up shot of her roots to her Instagram Stories, showing off her contrasting blonde strands.

“#rootwatch week 5,” she wrote. “All Root edition.” Poking fun at the situation, the mom of three also added a GIF of Sophia from The Golden Girls, where the beloved sitcom character can be seen holding up a pair of Wolverine claws and winking.

Her hair appointments aren’t the only thing that Kelly has been missing in recent weeks. Back in March, she joked that she needs to treat her “acute Botox deficiency” and filmed herself getting Botox on social media. “In this time, we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “You can see it’s written all over my face.”

In addition to documenting her relatable social distancing woes, Kelly has been candid about the struggles of being away from her older family members, particularly her parents. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she became emotional as she told her co-host Ryan Seacrestthat she misses them.

“I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she said while starting to tear up. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

Kelly has also been using her Instagram to share uplifting messages with fans and encourage positivity. Reposting a list of affirmations to help ease anxieties surrounding the pandemic, the daytime host reminded her followers that “it’s ok” to feel scared, alone and overwhelmed during this challenging time. “Because it struck a chord. Here’s my It’s OK/ It’s Not OK list. I’m sure you have your own,” she wrote.

In another post, she shared a TikTok video of singer Kim Tavar performing a beautiful rendition of “America The Beautiful.” She captioned the heartwarming video, “@kimtavar Just what we need when we need it.”

To do their part, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts on March 19. Part of their charitable donation will benefit WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing to women and children in New York City.