Kelly Ripa’s whereabouts are unknown today.

Kelly Ripa, a long-time host, took a quick break from her show with Ryan Seacrest.

Since 2001, Ripa has been hosting Live!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted the LIVE! show from their homes on January 3, 2022, rather than from the New York studio.

On a split-screen from their bedrooms, Kelly and Ryan hosted the show, with Ryan saying, “Are you sure it’s January 3rd, 2022, because it feels like January 3rd, 2021 because we’re back home out of an abundance of caution.”

Fans praised them for hosting the show from their homes, putting others’ safety first.

Kelly’s (dollar)27 million Manhattan home was also open to the public.

Kelly returned to the daytime talk show on Monday, November 15.

Ellie Kemper, the star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was a live show guest.

Ali Wentworth joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest host on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, November 10.

Ali also made an appearance on November 8 and 9.

Ali had previously appeared on the talk show as a guest host in August.

In early September, Kelly took a break from the talk show.

She took a break from her morning talk show Live! to enjoy a vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She posted a photo of herself and Mark sitting on two beach chairs near the ocean on Instagram, captioning the photo “Cheese and a baguette” with a bread, cheese, and beach emoji.

The Sun contacted Live with Kelly and Ryan for comment on where she was during the week of November 8, but received no response at the time of publication.

On Monday, November 15, Kelly was back on the air, this time with Seacrest, interviewing Kemper.

On the show, Kelsea Ballerini, a singer, was also a guest.

Kelly returned to Live! ahead of the new season’s premiere on September 6, 2021, after taking a break.

“Secret’s out,” she wrote on social media after learning the news.

The @livewithkellyandryan season 96 premiered on Monday.

Let’s start torching.”

This isn’t the first time she’s taken a break from the show; her chair has previously been occupied by celebrities such as Ali Wentworth.

Anderson Cooper of CNN has previously filled in for Seacrest when he was on vacation.

“Great that the new season is starting soon but can’t wait to see what you have in store for the viewers,” one Twitter user wrote.

I wish you both the best of luck in your future endeavors…

