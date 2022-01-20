Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, weeps in the first interview after his tragic death over the ‘heartbreaking’ loss.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, sobs in her first interview since his tragic death over the ‘heartbreaking’ loss.

Kelly, 42, spoke about Bob’s untimely death on TODAY on Thursday.

Kelly began to cry after interviewer Hoda Kotb said that Bob “always wanted to catch the first flight home” after a gig to be with her.

“What was also so special about him was that whenever he was out of town, he would always try to… he would work so hard,” Kelly said.

“When he was away, he’d always try to sleep in; he’d go to bed at 2 a.m. and wake up at 4 a.m. so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight so he could come home just so we could spend time together.”

Kelly began to cry as she recalled a fond memory of her late husband, and Hoda wiped a tear from her eye.

“He valued every single second that we had together, which is why, you know, this is so heartbreaking,” Kelly continued.

“At the same time, I know that we made the most of every second we had together.”

“There was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table,” the bereaved widow added.

