Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things to Know

The happiest couple on the face of the planet.

Before his death in January 2022, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget frequently flaunted their happy life together.

The couple met through friends in 2015 and announced their engagement two years later, despite being more than 20 years apart in age.

“Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory,” Rizzo captioned a photo of her ring on Instagram in November 2017.

Nearly a year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones during an intimate wedding ceremony.

The Illinois native revealed what she admired most about the Full House alum six months before they tied the knot.

In April 2018, Rizzo told Us Weekly exclusively, “I’ve never met anybody like him.”

“He literally keeps me on my toes.

He’s a fantastic person.

He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment, and all of his friends are equally as amusing, unique, and complex as he is.”

After his divorce from Sherri Kramer, Saget admitted the following month that he didn’t think he’d ever marry again.

In 1997, the former couple divorced, leaving three daughters: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

He told Closer Weekly, “I didn’t think I’d ever have another relationship.”

“I was in the mindset of ‘just work, make people happy, and look after your kids until they’re 90.’

… My daughters adore [Kelly]! She’s a remarkable woman with a lot of talent.”

Rizzo formed a close bond with the Fuller House alum’s children, but she and Saget decided not to start a family of their own.

“He’s been there and done it before.

“Not for me,” she said in an interview with Us in April 2018.

“I’m just going to enjoy life and travel.”

I’m hoping to persuade him to get a dog one day.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host settled down in Los Angeles with the lifestyle guru who was unfazed by his celebrity status.

In June 2017, she told Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue magazine, “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” referring to Saget’s popular Full House character.

“He’s just Bobby to me, my love,” says the narrator.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room more than four years later, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Who Is Kelly Rizzo? 5 Things to Know About Late Comedian Bob Saget’s Wife