Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, expresses her gratitude to John Mayer and Jeff Ross for picking up and caring for her husband’s car.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, thanks John Mayer and Jeff Ross for picking up his car and caring for her.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, has expressed her gratitude to John Mayer and Jeff Ross for picking up Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Rizzo thanked Mayer and Ross for “holding me up” during this difficult time and for returning the comedian’s Prius to her on Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later in 2018, shared on her Instagram Story, “No words for how much this meant to me.”

“These two men (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything) have been holding me up and taking care of me.”

“But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport home, were such a rock,” she continued, “and I’m glad it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with everyone who watched.”

“The Prius has arrived at its destination.”

Rizzo’s post comes just hours after Mayer and Ross went live on Mayer’s Instagram on Wednesday after picking up Saget’s car, which he had parked at LAX before his flight to Florida, where he was found dead on Sunday after performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The pair reflected on their friendship with Saget in the 25-minute video, and expressed how much they will miss him in their lives.

“You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much?'” Mayer, who was driving Saget’s car, shared.

“Bob’s effusive and repeated expressions of love are the greatest gift he left us, because all we have is the pain of his passing.”

We don’t have to be concerned about accounting.

In terms of wondering, or not wondering, how Bob felt about us, everything is in order.”

During the drive, Mayer also mentioned Saget’s kindness and how he extended it to everyone he met.

“I’ve never met a human on this planet.”

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Thanks John Mayer and Jeff Ross for Picking Up His Car and Taking Care of Her