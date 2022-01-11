Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, is seen for the first time since the actor’s death, looking distraught and hugging John Stamos.

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, embraced John Stamos outside her home, where she was joined by other friends and family members to mourn her husband’s death one day after his death.

On Sunday, the actor/comedian was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room.

Kelly was visibly upset as she awaited John, 58, to approach.

Her hair grazed her shoulders, and she wore a gray sweatshirt with camo print.

John, who was hidden behind a hat, sunglasses, and a mask, raised his arms to greet the grieving wife.

The actor appeared to bury his face in Kelly’s shoulder in photos obtained by The Sun exclusively.

The two then entered the house together, where others had gathered.

Candace Cameron Bure, a Full House co-star, and John Mayer were seen arriving at the late comedian’s home on the same day.

In a touching tweet, John expressed his condolences on Bob’s death.

“I am broken,” his former co-star and long-time friend tweeted shortly after learning of the star’s death.

I’m heartbroken.

I’m stunned.

He is the only friend I’ll ever have.

Bobby, I adore you.”

Except for sharing a cast photo and a joint statement, John has remained silent on the tragedy.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” he captioned a photo of himself and his co-stars.

We are now grieving as a family.

Bob made us laugh so hard that we were in tears.

“Now our tears flow with sadness, but also gratitude, for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob.”

“To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, he was a father, and to all of us, he was a friend.

“We adore you, Bob,” says the family.

“In Bob’s honor, hug the people you care about,” the message continued.

Bob was the king of huggers.

‘John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate,’ they said.

Candace replied with a message of her own.

The actress posted a series of photos of herself and Bob, the first of which showed the two of them hugging.

“I love you sooooo much,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

I’m not ready to say my goodbyes.

“Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough.”

From 1987 to 1996, Bob and his co-stars starred in the popular family show.

Fuller House, a Netflix reboot of the show, premiered in 2016.

Bob passed away on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The comedian had been on stage performing at a comedy show just hours before he was discovered dead inside his hotel room.

