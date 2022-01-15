Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, issues the first statement following his death, saying she was “robbed of time” but has “no regrets.”

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, makes the first public statement following his death, saying she was “robbed of time” but has “no regrets.”

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, admitted in her first statement since his death that she was ‘robbed of time’ with her late husband.

The bereaved widow had reshared Instagram Stories of the massive outpouring of support from all over the world this week, but hadn’t said anything until today’s emotional tribute.

The 42-year-old shared a sweet photo of herself and the Full House star smiling on Instagram, along with a touching caption.

“My sweet husband,” she wrote, breaking her silence about his death.

I’m trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time after much reflection this week.

“But instead, consider how fortunate I was to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH, and to have been a part of his life for the past six years.”

“We had that time to make each other the happiest people we’d ever known and forever change each other’s lives.”

I had the honor of being the one to love and cherish him.

He is deserving of every ounce of affection.

Each and every ounce of it.

“Because Bob was truly incredible.”

He was the definition of love.

You knew he loved you if you were in his life.

He never failed to tell you.”

“Most importantly,” she went on.

There are no regrets on my part.

We adored each other and told each other 500 times a day.

Frequently.

I knew he loved me until the very last moment, and he knew it as well.

That means a lot to me.

That is not something that everyone understands.”

“Bob was a force to be reckoned with.

I’m sure every single one of you, whether you knew him or not, was astounded by the outpouring of love and tribute for this extraordinary man.

Nobody had ever seen anything like it.

“I am grateful for the kindness and support I have received from family, friends, and strangers alike.

Everyone adores Bob and is concerned about my well-being.

And I’ll be eternally grateful for that.

“Bob wanted to do so much more and give so much more love.

And it will be my mission to share how incredible he was with the rest of the world, and to try in some small way to keep his message of love and laughter alive.

(I’ll never do stand-up comedy.)

“I’d like to continue to emphasize how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him.”

I simply want to make him happy.

I’ll love you, too, his girls…

