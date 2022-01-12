Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, posted a heartfelt Instagram post on their wedding anniversary, thanking God for finding her.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, shares a heartbreaking Instagram post on their wedding anniversary, saying, “Thanks for finding me.”

In a series of heartbreaking social media posts a few months before his death, BOB Saget’s wife thanked the comic for “finding her” and being a “wonderful husband.”

On January 9, Saget, 65, was discovered dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, hours after performing at a stand-up comedy show.

“Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you! Doesn’t feel a day over 2 years 10 months,” his wife Kelly Rizzo wrote on Instagram.

@bobsaget, I adore you and thank you for being such a wonderful husband!”

Rizzo thanked Saget for “finding her” in a separate touching photo of the couple.

Rizzo posted a picture of the two celebrating “another year of fun” a few days before his death.

Investigators are still looking into the comedian’s death, but reports claim he died of a “sudden medical emergency,” such as a heart attack or stroke.

According to TMZ, the comedian was discovered face-up on the bed with his left arm across his chest and his right arm beside him.

On Sunday around 4 p.m. EST, sheriffs arrived at the hotel, hours after the comedian had performed in Jacksonville the night before.

In Full House, Saget played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family.

His passing left Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen “deeply saddened.”

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous man,” they said.

We are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will remain by our side, gently guiding us as he always has.

“We are sending our condolences to his daughters, wife, and family.”

“I am broken,” actor John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse in the sitcom, tweeted.

I’m devastated; I’m in complete shock; I’ll never have another friend like him; I adore you, Bobby.”

“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much,” comedian Nikki Glaser wrote on Facebook.

He was both nice and funny.”

George Takei, the legendary Star Trek actor, said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the comic’s “untimely” death.

“America’s Dad,” he continued, “was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.”

“Like so many of the brightest souls, he was taken far too soon.”

Following the actor’s death, Saget’s family broke their silence.

They stated in a statement…

