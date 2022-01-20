Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, recalls their final conversation

Kelly Rizzo is talking about her last conversation with her husband, Bob Saget.

On January 9, the comic died.

He was found in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old.

In one of her first TV interviews since Saget’s death, Rizzo told Hoda Kotb on the Todayshow, “I’m just very grateful that it was all, ‘I love you so much.”

“I believe I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he replied, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and he added, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was all love.”

The couple was used to discussing their love openly, and Saget made it a point to do so with everyone who mattered to him.

“He told everyone he loved — and I mean anyone he met and even spent any time with — he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly,” Rizzo said.

“If you knew Bob, you knew he loved you; there was never any doubt in your mind.”

In 2015, Rizzo and Saget met through social media, became engaged two years later, and married in October 2018.

When Saget was on the road, as he was at the time of his death, Rizzo tearfully told the Today show that he always tried to get home to her as soon as he could.

“He liked to sleep in, but when he was away, he would… go to bed at two a.m. and wake up at four a.m., so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight, so he could come home and we could spend time together,” she cried.

“That’s why this is so painful, but I also know that every second we had together was used to the fullest extent possible.”

“I’m just trying to hold on to what was left unsaid and what was left on the table.”

Rizzo also takes solace in the fact that Saget was “very happy” when he passed away.

She said, “He was just overjoyed to be back on the road.”

“He was also extremely sensitive, and he carried a lot of weight.”

