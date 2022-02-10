Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, remembers their “Happy Place” on the one-month anniversary of his death.

On the one-month anniversary of Bob Saget’s death, Kelly Rizzo recalls their ‘Happy Place.’

On the one-month anniversary of her late husband Bob Saget’s death, Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to him.

Rizzo commemorated the sad occasion on Instagram on Wednesday by posting a video of the couple traveling the world and enjoying delicious food and drinks.

“It’s been a month since I’ve seen this amazing man.

Bob savored every moment of his life.

‘Look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible,’ he would always tell me,'” Rizzo said of Saget, who died on Jan.

At the age of 65, I’m 9 years old.

“And sharing and exploring incredible food from all over the world was one of the best ways we did that together.”

“He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him,” she continued before sharing more of their experience as “foodies.”

Rizzo, a food and travel blogger, said she’ll miss the comedian’s simple pleasures the most, adding that they’re what brought him so much joy.

“I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this,” Rizzo said, adding that “simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy.”

On January, Saget was laid to rest in a private memorial service.

With 300 of his closest friends and family in attendance, he celebrated his 14th birthday on the 14th of November.

Rizzo paid tribute to her love with a touching Instagram post after the service.

“My adoring husband.

I’m trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time after much reflection this week.

Instead, she wrote in part alongside a seflie with Saget, “How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

“I was the one who got to go on this wild ride with him and be a part of his life during these times.

