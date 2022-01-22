Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, reveals his last text messages to her before his death.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, revealed the last words he texted her before he died.

On January 15, the 65-year-old Full House star died.

Rizzo revealed what was in her husband’s last text messages to her.

On January, comedian Bob Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Shortly before his death, he was on tour and had just finished a two-hour stand-up comedy set.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, spoke with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb for the first time since his death on January 20.

She revealed the most recent text messages from her husband.

“I was just grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much,'” Rizzo said (according to Page Six).

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he replied, ‘I love you endlessly.’ Then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was all love.”

Rizzo and her husband, she said, had made the most of their time together.

“He treasured every moment we spent together,” she said.

“That’s why this is so painful, but at the same time, I know that every second we had together was used to its full potential.”

TOMORROW: Following the death of her husband Bob Saget, @EatTravelRock joins @HodaKotb for an emotional interview.

On @TODAYShow tomorrow morning, see more of their conversation. pic.twitter.comvzNlb0NPzq

The comedian’s cause of death is unknown, and Kotb asked Rizzo if he had shown any signs of illness in the days leading up to his death at the age of 65.

“All I’ll say is that he was overjoyed to be back out on the road,” Rizzo said.

“He was also very sensitive, and the weight of everything that was going on in the world was weighing heavily on him, which is why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh.”

“He was everyone’s dear friend,” she added.

“No one will ever be as good as Bob.”

Rizzo also discussed Saget’s funeral, which occurred in January.

Over a hundred celebrities gathered to pay their respects to Saget, and his wife revealed that many of them told her they spoke with him just days before his death.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘How did he get…’

