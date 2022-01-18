Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, Says ‘I Have No Regrets’ After His Death

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, broke her silence after his death by posting a heartfelt tribute to the Full House star, who died at the age of 65.

Here’s what Rizzo said, as well as reactions from fans and friends.

After performing a two-hour stand-up comedy set, Bob Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on September 9.

On January, he was laid to rest.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, broke her silence about his death by posting a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the same day as his burial.

“My sweet husband,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of Saget and herself smiling at the camera.

I’m trying, really trying, not to believe I was robbed of time after a lot of reflection this week.

Instead, reflect on how fortunate I was to marry THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

Saget frequently told Rizzo how much he loved her, according to Rizzo, a sentiment shared by many of his loved ones in their tributes to him.

She wrote, “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him.”

“He is deserving of every ounce of affection.

It’s all there.

Because Bob was truly incredible.

He exuded love.

You KNEW he loved you if you were in his life.

He never failed to mention it to you.”

Rizzo has “no regrets” about her marriage to Saget, according to her.

“I make no apologies,” she wrote.

“We were so in love with each other that we told each other 500 times a day.”

I knew how much he loved me until the very end, and he knew it as well.

That means a lot to me.

That is not something that everyone understands.”

She praised Saget, whom she married in 2018, and thanked everyone for their messages of condolences and support following his death.

“Bob was an incredible force,” she wrote.

“I’m sure everyone out there, whether you knew him or not, was astounded by the massive outpouring of love and tribute for this special man.

It was unlike anything anyone had ever witnessed before.”

“I am so grateful for the kindness and support from family, friends, and strangers,” Rizzo continued.

Everyone adores Bob and wants to make certain that he is taken care of…

