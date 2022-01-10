Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, says she is ‘completely shattered and in disbelief’ following her husband’s death at the age of 65.

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, said she was “completely shattered and in disbelief” after her husband died suddenly at the age of 65.

Kelly, 43, told PEOPLE about her feelings for the late Full House actor.

Bob, 65, was “absolutely everything” to her, she said.

“I’m completely shattered and speechless,” Kelly continued.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers has deeply touched us,” the host of Eat Travel Rock said.

“When the time is right and this news isn’t as raw,” the blogger continued, “I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.”

“Sharing how much he meant to me, everyone around him, and how much he meant to all of his fans and friends.”

“Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” she expressed her gratitude.

Rizzo and Saget got engaged about two years after meeting in 2015.

On November 2017, the couple announced their upcoming wedding on Instagram.

From his first marriage to Sherri Kramer, Bob is survived by his wife Kelly and their three children Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” his family said in a statement.

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

While his family has requested privacy at this time, fans are invited to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.