Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, sobs during a speech at a funeral attended by hundreds, and Full House’s John Stamos holds the casket.

As Full House’s John Stamos assisted in carrying his costar’s casket, BOB Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo sobbed during her speech at the late comic’s funeral, which was attended by hundreds.

Following two sold-out shows, the 65-year-old Full House alum died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Grande Lakes, Florida.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but he is thought to have passed away peacefully in his sleep.

At a moving “full of laughs” service held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries at the Tanach Chapel, family and friends said their goodbyes to the legendary star.

In a blue Chevrolet hearse, he was driven to the cemetery.

Aside from his family, comedian Mike Binder, singer John Mayer, comedian Jeffrey Ross, Full House co-star John Stamos and his wife, Candace Cameron, and Jodie Sweetin were among those who attended the service.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” John tweeted the day before the funeral.

High-profile attendees included Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Seth Green.

John Mayer, a musician, aided in the transport of Bob’s coffee.

Kelly gave a moving and funny speech, according to a source, in which she referred to her late husband as “Batman” and described him as her hero.

Kelly also stated that she was honored to be his wife and that he was her harshest critic but staunchest supporter, according to the insider.

“She also joked about how he had no idea what she did for a living,” the source said. “She was very composed and had mourners laughing, but she broke down in tears towards the end as she expressed her love for Bob.”

According to the source, Disney’s Paul Pressler spoke at the service, calling the America’s Funniest Home Videos host his “brother” in a sweary speech as he explained what Bob had taught him over the years.

At the service, Bob’s daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, as well as other close friends, spoke movingly about their beloved father.

Loved ones flocked to Bob and Kelly’s Brentwood, Los Angeles, home in the days leading up to his death.

After hotel security discovered Bob in his room at 4 p.m. on January 9, the Sheriff’s Department and fire department responded to his hotel in Orlando.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

