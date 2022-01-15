Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, sobs during a speech at the star’s packed house funeral, which spilled out onto the lawn.

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, sobbed during her speech at the late comic’s funeral, which was attended by so many people that it spilled out onto the lawn.

The 65-year-old Full House alum died on January 9, 2022.

The service was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries at the Tanach Chapel, where family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to the legendary star.

Hundreds of celebrities, including comedian Mike Binder, as well as Bob’s close friends Jeffrey Ross and Full House co-star John Stamos and his wife, Candace Cameron, attended the service.

High-profile guests who attended the service included Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

Kelly gave a moving speech full of laughs, according to a source, in which she referred to Bob as her “hero” and revealed that she would refer to him as “Batman.”

Kelly also said she was honored to be his wife and that he was her harshest critic but staunchest supporter, according to the insider.

According to the source, Disney’s Paul Pressler also spoke, calling the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos his “brother” in a speech filled with profanities that had the audience laughing out loud.

Friends and family members flocked to Bob and Kelly’s home in the days leading up to his death.

Bob was discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

On January 9, around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department were dispatched to the hotel in Orlando after Bob was discovered in his room by hotel security.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the star’s death.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office tweeted at the time.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene,” they added.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Bob’s family told Us Weekly.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Bob married Kelly in 2018, despite the fact that they had no children together at the time.

In 1987, the comedian had twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie, as well as a daughter…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.