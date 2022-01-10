Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, Speaks Out About Her Husband’s Death

Following the death of Bob Saget in January,

Kelly Rizzo, the Full House star’s wife, expressed her grief and said she is “completely shattered.”

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget.

Following the death of the former Full House cast member on Jan.

His wife released a statement on the tragic loss on September 9.

“I give it my all.”

In a statement to People in January, she said, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

“I’m shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

The blogger and TV host stated that she will speak more about her late husband in the future.

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and this news isn’t as raw,” Rizzo, 42, said.

“I wanted to express how much he meant to me, to everyone around him, and to all of his fans and friends.”

Thank you for being so considerate of my privacy at this time.”

Saget had been on his stand-up tour when he died, and authorities in Florida confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter.

“Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Jan.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget and Rizzo celebrated their third wedding anniversary in October, just three months before he died.

Rizzo wrote on Instagram at the time, “Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you!”

“Hasn’t felt a day in over two years and ten months.”

Thank you for being such a wonderful husband, @bobsaget!”

In October, Saget announced his marriage to Rizzo on social media for the first time.

“Okay, so we went and did it,” he told fans on Instagram in 2018, after sharing a photo from the couple’s special day.

“And we’re damn happy,” says the narrator.

At the time, Rizzo also announced the exciting news on her social media page.

“For Halloween, @bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom,” she captioned a photo from the wedding in Santa Monica, Calif.

“Really…?” says the narrator.

