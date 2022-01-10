Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s Wife, Speaks Out After His Sudden Death: ‘My Whole Heart’

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s Wife, Speaks Out Following His Unexpected Death: ‘My Whole Heart’

This is a beautiful tribute.

On Monday, January 10, Kelly Rizzo spoke about her late husband Bob Saget’s death.

“I give it my all.”

“Bob was everything to me,” Rizzo told People.

“I am completely shattered and speechless.

The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

“When the time is right and the news isn’t as raw,” Rizzo said, “I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.”

“Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well,” the blogger concluded.

Thank you for being so considerate of my personal space at this time.”

On Sunday, January 9, the Full House star was discovered dead in his Orlando hotel room.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

At the time, the actor’s family issued a statement confirming the news.

They wrote on Sunday, “We are devastated… that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Though we respectfully request privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering Bob’s love and laughter.”

Rizzo, 42, is survived by his three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

On Sunday, the stand-up comedian’s eldest daughter used Instagram Stories to share the most recent test she received from her father.

“I really appreciate it.

“I love you,” the Grammy nominee wrote in his message.

“It’s showtime!”

After the blogger began dating Saget in 2015, Aubrey and her sisters formed a close bond with Rizzo.

In April 2018, the Fuller House alum told Us Weekly exclusively, “Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened.”

“They’re just in love with each other.”

“He has three girls, and I’m super close with them,” Rizzo continued, adding that she and her husband were not interested in having children of their own, preferring instead to “enjoy life and travel around.”

The couple decided to marry.

