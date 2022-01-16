Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s Wife, Speaks Out Following Emotional Funeral: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since Bob Saget’s funeral, paying a touching tribute to her late husband.

“My adoring husband.

“I’m trying, really trying, not to think I was robbed of time after much reflection this week,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram on Saturday, January 15.

“But instead, think about how fortunate I was to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH and to be a part of his life for the past six years.”

From 1982 to 1997, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer, his high school sweetheart with whom he had three daughters, Lara, Jennifer, and Aubrey.

When Saget asked Rizzo out on a date in 2015 after being single for more than a decade, the two fell in love and married in 2018.

The tragic death of the Full House star at the age of 65 earlier this month put an end to their happily ever after.

However, the food blogger emphasized that during their all-too-brief marriage, they truly experienced true love.

She continued, “We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.”

“It was up to me to love and cherish him.”

He is deserving of every ounce of affection.

It’s all in there.

Because Bob was truly incredible.

He was the definition of love.

You knew he loved you if you were in his life.

He never failed to tell you.”

Rizzo was visibly upset at Saget’s funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, January 14, where she wore a wedding band on her necklace, but she kept a positive attitude.

She explained, “I don’t have any regrets.”

“We loved each other so much that we told each other 500 times a day,” she said.

On a regular basis

I knew he loved me until the very last second, and he knew it as well.

That means so much to me.

That is not something that everyone understands.”

Since Saget was discovered dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9 (officials do not suspect foul play), there has been a flood of tributes to him.

Comedians from Dave Chapelle to Pete Davidson have done it.

