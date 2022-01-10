Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, speaks out in the wake of his death, saying, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, speaks out in the aftermath of his death, saying, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, is still trying to come to terms with her husband’s untimely death.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger said she was “shattered” and “in disbelief” after Saget’s death on Sunday in an exclusive statement shared with People.

“I give it my all.

In the statement, Rizzo said, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

“I’m completely shattered and speechless.

The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

Rizzo went on to say that when the news is “not as raw,” she plans to share more about what the 65-year-old comedian meant to her.

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and the news is not as raw.”

“Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time by sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and all of his fans and friends,” she continued.

The couple met on social media in 2015 and dated before marrying in a ceremony in Santa Monica, California in October 2018.

Saget died in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

On Twitter on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man in a hotel room who was unresponsive.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation into the comedian’s death echoed the Orange County Sheriff’s office’s statement on Monday, announcing that an autopsy was performed on Saget, which found “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”



Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out in Wake of His Death: ‘Bob Was My Absolute Everything’