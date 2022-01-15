At Bob Saget’s funeral, Kelly Rizzo wore his wedding ring as a necklace.

Following comedian Bob Saget’s untimely death, his wife Kelly Rizzo wore his wedding ring as a necklace at his funeral.

Kelly Rizzo, BOB Saget’s wife, wore his wedding ring on a necklace at his funeral following his tragic death.

The Full House star’s funeral was held on Friday, following his untimely death at the age of 65.

Just five days after being discovered dead in a Florida hotel room, Bob’s private funeral was held in Los Angeles.

During the service, Kelly wore Bob’s wedding ring around her neck to keep him close to her heart.

The 42-year-old wore a gold chain with her late husband’s wedding ring to the funeral.

Kelly, who married Bob in 2018, was among the guests at the funeral, which included close friends and former co-stars of her late husband.

Those in attendance included John Stamos, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Lori Loughlin, who co-starred with Bob on Full House.

Also making an unexpected public appearance were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom.

Comedian Mike Binder, singer John Mayer, comedian Jeffrey Ross, Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Seth Green were among the notable guests.

According to a source, Kelly gave a moving and humorous speech at the service, referring to Bob as “Batman” and describing her late husband as her hero.

The Eat Travel Rock TV host also stated that she was honored to be Bob’s wife, and that he was her harshest critic but staunchest supporter, according to the insider.

“She also made light of the fact that he had no idea what she did for a living,” the source added.

“She was very composed and had the mourners laughing, but she broke down in tears as she expressed her love for Bob near the end.”

At the Jewish service, Bob’s daughters and ex-wife Sherri Kramer, as well as Paul Pressler, former president of Walt Disney Attractions, delivered eulogies about their beloved father.

Family and friends flocked to Bob and Kelly’s Brentwood home in the hours leading up to his death.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department were dispatched to Bob’s hotel in Orlando after hotel security discovered him in his room around 4 p.m. on January 9.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with a heart attack being suspected as the cause of death.

The death of the star was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, earlier today for an investigation into…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy