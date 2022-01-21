Kelly Rizzo Recalls Her Final Talk With Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo Remembers Bob Saget’s Final Conversation

Kelly Rizzo discusses her last conversation with her husband, Bob Saget.

In January, the comedian passed away.

He was 65 years old at the time.

In one of her first TV interviews since Saget’s death, Rizzo told Hoda Kotb on the Todayshow, “I’m just grateful that it was all, ‘I love you so much.”

“I believe I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he replied, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and he added, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was all love.”

The couple was used to openly discussing their love, and Saget made it a point to do so with everyone he cared about.

“He told everyone he loved — and I mean anyone he met and even spent any time with — he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly,” Rizzo said.

“If you knew Bob, you knew he loved you; there was never any doubt in your mind.”

Rizzo and Saget met through social media in 2015, became engaged two years later, and married in October 2018.

When Saget was on the road, as he was at the time of his death, Rizzo tearfully told the Today show that he always tried to get home to her as soon as possible.

“He liked to sleep in, but when he was away, he would… go to bed at two a.m. and wake up at four a.m., so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight, so he could come home and we could spend time together,” she cried.

“That’s why this is so painful, but at the same time, I know that every second we had together was used to the fullest.”

Nothing was left unsaid, and nothing was left on the table; those are the things I’m clinging to.”

Rizzo also takes solace in the fact that Saget died while “very happy.”

She said, “He was just overjoyed to be back on the road.”

“He was also extremely sensitive, and he carried a lot of weight.”

