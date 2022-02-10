Kelly Rizzo Remembers Bob Saget’s Death One Month Later: He ‘Lived Life to Its Fullest’

Reminiscing on the best times of one’s life.

One month after his death, Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, with a video recapping some of their memorable meals together.

“It’s been a month since I’ve seen this incredible man.

Bob truly lived life to the fullest,” the 42-year-old Eat Travel Rock host wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, February 9.

“He had so many difficulties over the years that he would always tell me, ‘look, life is hard; we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food from all over the world.”

The Chicago native’s post included a video montage of the couple eating various foods from around the world while listening to Jackson Browne’s “Fountain of Sorrow.”

“He was never shy about ordering, and he’d even tell you to order everything on the menu that you wanted because he wanted you to enjoy everything to the fullest,” Rizzo added.

“Simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much happiness.”

I can’t express how much I’m going to miss it.”

On January 9, the Full House alum was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old when he died.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“I’m giving it my all.”

In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, the comedian’s widow said, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

“I’m completely shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

In an Instagram Story at the time, the travel enthusiast stated that she would “share more of Bob with the world” once the tragedy was no longer “as raw.”

After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in October 2018.

Before the couple walked down the aisle, Rizzo told Us, “I’ve never met anybody like him.”

“He literally keeps me on my toes.”

He’s just a great guy.

He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment, and all of his friends are equally as amusing, unique, and complex as he is.”

During a tribute last month, the blogger did a stand-up set.

