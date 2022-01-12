Kelly Rizzo Revives Tributes to Late Husband Bob Saget, Saying, “I Don’t Have the Words Yet.”

I ‘Don’t Have the Words Yet,’ Kelly Rizzo says of her late husband Bob Saget’s tributes.

She is taking her time.

On Tuesday, January 12, Kelly Rizzo shared sweet social media tributes to her late husband, Bob Saget.

“I just don’t have the words yet,” the 42-year-old blogger said of the Full House alum’s death on Sunday, January 9.

“However, I intend to do so very soon.”

In a statement to Us Weekly the day before, the Illinois native said the actor was her “whole heart,” adding, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

I’m shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me.”

“I look forward to… sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well,” Rizzo said on Monday, January 10, when the tragedy wasn’t “as raw.” The former realtor, who married Saget in October 2018 in California, said, “I look forward to… sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well.”

With that in mind, the Eat Travel Rock creator reshared Instagram posts from friends like John Mayer, John Stamos, and others on her Story.

On Monday, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer, 44, captioned black-and-white photos with the Dirty Daddy author with the caption, “My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder.”

“His love for those around him was never in question.

He was deep, wide, and vast, and I’m sure he would have made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’ The man had range.

I’ve met a lot of people in my life, but when Bob came across my path, I couldn’t get enough of him.

I had a feeling he was the real deal.”

Stamos, 58, said he wasn’t “ready to accept” the death of his former Fuller House co-star.

On Monday, the musician wrote, “I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“Perhaps later.”

Perhaps.”

“John,” Rizzo wrote to thank Stamos for his words.

John is the name of the character.

My sibling.

Bob’s sibling.

Thank you for this, and for reminding us that all we have to do now is imagine him on the road doing what he loved and made him so damn happy.

A brief summary of MAKING Infosurhoy.

Kelly Rizzo Reshares Tributes to Late Husband Bob Saget: I ‘Don’t Have the Words Yet’