Kelly Rizzo Says She Has “No Words” After John Mayer and Jeff Ross Recover Bob Saget’s Car: “They’re Holding Me Up”

Kelly Rizzo says she has “no words” after John Mayer and Jeff Ross return Bob Saget’s car: “They’re holding me up.”

So much affection.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she’s received since his death, particularly from John Mayer and Jeff Ross.

On Thursday, January 13, the musician, 44, and comedian, 56, drove to Los Angeles International Airport to pick up the late Full House actor’s car, which was still parked there after his trip to Orlando, Florida, earlier this month.

“No words for how much this meant to me,” the 42-year-old blogger wrote on Thursday on her Instagram Story after the two men documented their drive back home in Saget’s car on social media.

“These two men (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything) have been supporting and caring for me.”

Saget was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9, and was pronounced dead.

He was 65 years old.

On Thursday, the Eat Travel Rock Productions founder expressed gratitude to those who have rallied around her in the aftermath of her loss, particularly Mayer and Ross.

“These two, driving our little Prius home from the airport that Bob left,” she wrote.

Rizzo also expressed her delight that the task allowed Saget’s friends to “ruminate and share their love of Bob” with all of the fans who watched their Instagram Live, revealing that his Prius is “now home.”

While en route from the airport in his vehicle, Mayer and Ross reflected on some of their favorite memories of the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host.

During the duo’s 25-minute livestream, the “Gravity” singer said, “I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

“The thing that keeps coming up when people say they’re sorry is just, ‘I loved that guy.’ It’s like music to be able to say that,” Mayer continued, holding back tears.

‘I loved that guy.’… He had every reason in the world to be cynical, upset, and angry.

