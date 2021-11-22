Kelsea Ballerini missed out on her first kiss due to a botched waxing job: ‘I burned three layers of skin.’

Kelsea Ballerini has her beauty routine down pat these days, but it wasn’t always so easy in middle school.

“It was supposed to be my first kiss, and all my friends told me I needed to wax my top lip because god forbid women have hair anywhere,” the 28-year-old singer told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her new book, Feel Your Way Through.

“I was embarrassed, so I waxed my top lip by myself, removing three layers of skin.”

I had these oozing sores and didn’t get my first kiss because of them.”

The “Peter Pan” singer decided to leave waxing to the pros after that botched hair removal session.

She even learned some skincare secrets (she swears by the Skin Pharm Glow Serum) and the importance of a great tinted sunscreen (her favorite is Honest Beauty) as time went on.

Over the last two decades, Ballerini has mastered tips and tricks for all things skin and makeup, but she’s also learned to embrace her inner beauty, a topic she discusses extensively in her new book.

“My relationship with myself and the way I look hasn’t always been a love affair.

“It’s been a long road,” she admitted to Stylish.

“I believe that after all of the struggles and neglect I’ve put my body through, as well as the eating disorders I’ve had, I’ve finally arrived at a point where I want to be healthy… I’ve re-calibrated what matters to me.”

It’s not about how I look as much as it is about how I feel.

“It really helped me in my healing process when I moved that value over to where it should be.”

Ballerini’s partnership with Aerie as an (hashtag)AerieReal ambassador last year was a pivotal moment in her “journey” toward self-love.

“Even two years ago, I wouldn’t have posed with my body unfiltered or un-retouched — I would have been too terrified.”

So the fact that I feel safe enough to do so in this campaign — and with this group of women — is significant.

