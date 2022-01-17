Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure (BBC1): I have a feeling we are no longer in Emmerdale.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure (BBC1): I’m pretty sure we’re no longer in Emmerdale.

The Emmerdale star is the latest celebrity to relocate his family to the countryside, despite having no prior experience with farming.

On television nowadays, mud is the drug.

Getting mucky in rural areas is the hot new trend in reality TV, whether it’s Jeremy Clarkson wobbling around in wellies on Clarkson’s Farm or Amanda Owen bringing her “shepherdess” chic to Our Yorkshire Farm.

Kelvin Fletcher, a former Emmerdale actor and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing winner, is the latest to join the bucolic bandwagon.

In Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, he swapped townie life in Oldham for a new career and a new frown as a sheep farmer.

Big Farming Adventure struck a memorable tone by highlighting the sheer day-to-day slog of farming, which could easily have been lost amid the avalanche of agrarian television.

Shearing sheep, tilling fields, and rounding up stray rabbits were all on the agenda.

It didn’t appear to be much of a laugh, and the fun came from Fletcher’s adventures as a fish out of water.

To the amusement of his unflappable wife, Liz Marsland, he spent the majority of a fascinating first episode stressing out to various degrees.

There was a great deal to be concerned about.

Was it a mistake to uproot his wife and two young children from Oldham to a 120-acre farm in the Peak District? Would his shiny new tractor fit in the shed? Was it true that someone his age – he’s 38 – turning to farming was “madness”? Liz seemed to agree.

“Do you want this lifestyle?” she wondered as she watched Fletcher almost pass out while trying to remove rot from a sheep’s hoof.

“You’re not fond of looking at maggots.”

“Ammonia is causing you to pass out.”

He was unable to respond, owing to his efforts to avoid collapsing.

The fun was in watching a likeable actor go through a major transformation without realizing what he’d done.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, BBC1, review: I’ve a feeling we’re not in Emmerdale anymore