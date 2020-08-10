Kem Cetinay bails out of Freddie Flintoff’s new show Don’t Rock The Boat after being faced with gruelling rowing task

WHEN ITV signed up stars for its new TV show Don’t Rock The Boat, the dozen celebrities chosen to take part were expected to do just that.

But when Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay was faced with the gruelling task of rowing from Land’s End to John O’Groats, he jumped ship.

And that was before the competition had even started.

An insider said: “Kem was as keen as anything to take part in the show when he first signed up.

“He loves keeping fit and the idea of rowing 650 miles with a load of other stars seemed like a good laugh.

“The 12 celebs were split into two teams and had to compete against one another.

“But when it came down to the actual task the prospect of it proved too much and he left on the first day of training.

“The sea is choppy and the wind would have been blowing a gale.

“The show definitely isn’t for the faint-hearted and those taking part need to be totally committed.

“It was a massive blow for the team working on the show because they were left desperately needing a replacement for Kem’s boat.

“Those left behind felt they’d be left in the lurch.”

Pals close to Kem insisted it wasn’t the tough task ahead that made him lose his sea legs, however.

They said it was his dedication to playing at Soccer Aid — which takes place next month — that led to him pulling out.

A friend said: “It’s a tough competition and not for everyone. Kem decided it wasn’t for him after arriving on the first day of the training camp.”

The show, fronted by ex- cricketer and Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff, continued as the hunt for another star got under way.

I’m all for a challenge but this one does sound pretty tough.

Hopefully they’ll find someone made of stronger stuff to replace him.

DUA LIPA looked Hotter Than Hell in the heatwave – in peach and purple shorts and a matching top.

The British singer posed with new pup Dexter in the back garden of her family’s London home.

She shared the snaps with fans on Instagram.

Dua and her boyfriend, US model Anwar Hadid, own a menagerie of pets including two miniature goats that live in their New York apartment.

The latest cute addition isn’t the only thing Dua has to celebrate this week.

Her remix of hit Levitating, with Madonna and Missy Elliott, is out this Thursday.

It is the first track from the remix version of her latest album, Club Future Nostalgia, out on August 21.

BROOKLYN Beckham showed off a shiny gold band on his wedding finger over the weekend – leading fans to speculate he had secretly married his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz.

In fact, the eldest son of David and Victoria is wearing the piece of bling as a promise ring, just like Nicola’s enormous £350k sparkler.

A pal said: “Brooklyn wanted to wear the ring to show his commitment.

“It’s a pretty modern thing but some blokes are doing it now. It’s just a symbol of their relationship.

“They are both totally committed and are still in that really excited phase of being newly engaged.”

Brooklyn is not the first male celebrity to follow the trend of wearing an engagement ring.

The Beckhams’ family friend Ed Sheeran revealed his own promise ring in 2017, a year before he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn the following December.

Ed said he wanted to wear the ring as Cherry had made it specially for him – and because it meant no one would realise when they had actually tied the knot.

Very clever.

CHRISTINA Aguilera had the right idea when the heatwave hit – soaking in her pool in LA.

I EXCLUSIVELY revealed Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt bonded over a love of pottery last summer.

But now the pair have been forced to find a new hobby that provides a bit more distancing.

The actors, who became close mates on the set of 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, have spent the past few months clocking up hundreds of miles on their motorbikes.

A source said: “Brad and Leo had to think up another way to spend time together while staying distanced because of coronavirus, so they started riding together.

“Brad is a huge fan of motorcycles and now Leo loves it too.

“They’ve been on different routes all over LA, from Malibu Canyon to some more challenging routes such as Decker Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive.

“As a ritual they started getting In-N-Out Burgers to break up the rides. It’s become a real thing between them.

“They’re planning a big road trip later this year once everything calms down.

“This bromance is now a fully fledged friendship.”

I can think of plenty of people who would love to be in their gang.

KANYE WEST has been caught googling his wife Kim Kardashian – and I don’t think she’ll be best pleased.

The rapper shared a screenshot of his phone today and revealed he had typed: “Kim K flashes nipple,” into his search engine.

Fans spotted the now-deleted tweet, which comes just weeks after he told his 30million followers he has been trying to divorce her for two years.

He’ll have plenty of time to explain himself after landing in Miami with her for a make-or- break holiday today.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]