Ken Jennings, the GOAT of ‘Jeopardy!,’ says nothing compares to the ‘Intensity’ of his first game.

GOAT Ken Jennings Says Nothing Compares to the ‘Intensity’ He Feels in His First Game of ‘Jeopardy!’

During his record-setting run on Jeopardy! in 2004, Ken Jennings became a household name.

The quiz master racked up 74 victories and over (dollar)2.5 million in prize money before being named Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time in 2020.

Jennings, who is now a guest host and consulting producer on the legendary game show, vividly recalls the first episode of Jeopardy! that catapulted him to fame.

Jennings was on vacation in Los Angeles with a friend and wanted to audition for Jeopardy! When they found out that the auditions would be held after they returned home, they decided to take an extra road trip.

In 2020, the Jeopardy! star told Vulture, “We drove back home and came back.”

“My wife was fine with it.”

At the time, we had been married for about four years, my son had just been born, and we had just moved into our starter home.

I worked for a small company as a computer programmer.

So, on a Tuesday morning, we both drive back to Los Angeles and pass the test at the Radisson.

It was fantastic.”

Jennings aced the audition and was given the go-ahead for Jeopardy!, which gave him plenty of time to study.

He reflected, “A year goes by.”

“I completely forgot about it until a guy from Jeopardy! calls me and says, ‘Hey, you’re going to be on the show in three weeks,’ and I freak out.”

GOAT Ken Jennings Reacts to Matt Amodio’s Loss on ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Wonder If He Threw the Game

Despite the fact that he had practiced the trivia game numerous times at home in order to prepare, Jennings admitted that being on the Jeopardy! stage is a completely different experience.

In 2004, he said of his first episode, “It’s crystal clear in my mind.”

“Of all the incredible experiences I’ve had on Jeopardy! over the years, nothing has come close to this one in terms of intensity.”

When you play Jeopardy! for the first time, it’ll knock your socks off.

You expect it to be as relaxing as it is at home, but it’s quite the opposite on the other side of the screen.”

Meeting Alex Trebek, the legendary host of Jeopardy!, who died in November 2020, was one of Jennings’ favorite moments from his first game.

“You won’t believe the speed, intensity, and quantity…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.