Kenan and Kel, the orange soda-loving duo from the hit 1990s show, are unrecognizable 26 years later.

Kenan and Kel, the orange soda-loving duo from the hit 90s show, are unrecognizable 26 years later.

The comedy duo that gave us phrases like “aw, here it goes” and “who loves orange soda?” hasn’t graced our screens in over two decades.

From August 1996 to July 2000, Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel was a hit show.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the show’s stars, have both maintained their celebrity since it ended.

Kenan, 43, has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2003, making him the show’s longest-serving member.

For his work on the hit show, he has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and has won one.

Kenan, in addition to his work on Saturday Night Live, has appeared in films such as Snakes on a Plane and, most recently, Home Sweet Home Alone, as well as lending his voice to the Smurfs franchise.

Kel, who is 43 years old, has continued to work in television and starred in the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers from 2015 to 2019.

He was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program in 2001 and 2002 for his role as T-Bone in the animated television series Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Kel has also dabbled in reality television, finishing runner-up on the 2019 season of Dancing With The Stars.

The pair reunited with their fellow All That co-stars for an episode of MTV’s gameshow Wild ‘N Out in 2018, which delighted fans.

Kenan and Kel starred on All That from 1994 to 1999, before going on to star in their own show, Kenan and Kel, and then in the 1997 comedy Good Burger.

Backstage photos were shared by the stars, including a selfie with former co-star Lori Beth Denberg.

“Kenan game face is epic in this pic!! (hashtag)wildnout,” Kel wrote on Instagram alongside the selfie.

As the comedians began to post nostalgic photos on social media, fans were ecstatic.

“My little 90s heart! I’m just happy to see Kenan and Kel working together again…” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Kenan and Kel!! Who loves orange soda? ALL the memories!” wrote another person.

