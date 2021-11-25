Kenan Thompson Is Supposedly Earning Six Figures for His New Creative Project on ‘SNL’

Kenan Thompson’s life story is said to be extremely valuable.

According to Page Six, the long-running Saturday Night Live star has received a (dollar)1 million payout for the rights to a comedy-filled memoir.

According to sources, the former Nickelodeon favorite is working on two book projects.

The humorous memoir option was what drew the publisher’s attention and resulted in a seven-figure payout.

SNL’s publicist declined to comment on the rumored deal.

Thompson, who has worked in the entertainment industry since he was a child, will be writing his first memoir.

Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Colin Jost, Gilda Radner, Amy Poehler, Jay Mohr, and others have all released memoirs in the last few years.

Thompson holds the record for being the longest-serving cast member in the history of the NBC sketch comedy show.

He’s been on the show since 2003 and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Kenan, an NBC sitcom, is also in which he appears.

Thompson’s departure from Saturday Night Live was widely expected this year.

Questions about his departure arose after he crossed his fingers and said the cast would return around Thanksgiving.

The cast had a “very emotional year,” according to a source, and Kenan was back for the big season.

His sitcom has been renewed for a second season, capping off a successful year for him.

In an interview at the time, Thompson also revealed that longtime Jeopardy! host Alec Trebek adored his SNL parody, “Black Jeopardy!”

“God bless you for figuring out a way to do a ‘Jeopardy!’ behind the legendary Will Ferrell ‘Jeopardy!’ You know, it seems like anything Will Ferrell’s kind of holy grail-ish, off-limits-ish, you know?”

Thompson, who is now 46 years old, began his career on CNN’s Real News for Kids program.

After that, he moved to Nickelodeon, where he found success with the teen sketch comedy show All That.

Thompson and his sketch partner Kel Mitchell landed their own show on Kenan and Kel, and the two went on to star in the cult classic Good Burger.

Thompson preferred to strike out on his own, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell claims Thompson has completely disassociated himself from the brand they co-founded.

“The truth is, Kenan does not want to be photographed with me or have my name mentioned in any form of media…

