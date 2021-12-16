Kenan Thompson Reveals His Christmas Plans for 2021 and His Favorite Part of the Season

Kenan Thompson Reveals His Holiday Plans for 2021 and His Favorite Part

Kenan Thompson has gotten into the holiday spirit.

Kenan, the hit NBC comedy, returns tonight, Dec.

The hilarious Saturday Night Live veteran is sharing why this time of year is so special to him in a special holiday episode, which premieres on December 15th.

“Christmas is the best,” Thompson exclusively told E! News.

“I’ve probably played Santa 50,000 times on SNL or whatever, but bringing it to our show just made it that much more official, like, ‘Oh snap, now we have a thing in the show that definitely everybody can relate to,’ you know? Everyone can relate to Christmas.”

“I look forward to everyone’s attitudes getting a little bit better, everybody getting into the spirit,” Thompson said of the holidays.

Not only the spirit of giving, but also the spirit of appreciation for those around you.

Family and things like that, as well as remembering simpler times when you were a kid.

Observing children’s amazement.”

So, how will the host of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards celebrate this year? With a little R& R in the sun, of course.

He laughed and said, “I need a break!”

“I think I’ll go to Florida and relax.”

That’ll be wonderful.”

“I want to give a lot of things,” Thompson added.

I feel like I have a lot to be grateful for, and many people have stepped in to help me when I needed it.”

Kenan’s second season will premiere in January.

3, Thompson teases that his character may re-enter the dating pool.

“I want some crossover elements, like I want The Rock to come on to the show,” he says of another NBC sitcom guest star.

It would be fun if we could go on that show for some reason.”

For more information on the new season of Kenan, watch the interview above.

Kenan’s Christmas special will air tonight, December 15th, at 8 p.m.

Season two will premiere on January 15 at 8:30 p.m.

3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

