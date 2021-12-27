Kendal Darnell claims she was not medically disqualified because of an injury on ‘The Challenge.’

Kendal Darnell claims she was not medically disqualified due to an injury on ‘The Challenge’.

Kendal Darnell, a former Challenge champion, returned for All Stars 2 after a dominant debut in the spinoff’s first season.

Despite appearing to have played a better game and avoiding elimination, the 41-year-old was forced to leave the show early due to a medical disqualification.

While the show didn’t specify why she was sent home, many viewers assumed it was because of a rib injury she sustained during one of the challenges.

The former champion clarified, however, that a positive COVID-19 test disqualified her from competing.

Kendal (Sheppard) Darnell did not return for another season of The Challenge after winning The Inferno in 2004.

She returned 17 years later for the spinoff All Stars 1, proving that she had not lost her touch by winning three daily missions and two eliminations.

She returned shortly before the finals as the game’s top female threat.

The 41-year-old returned for season 2 and had a completely different experience.

For the first five weeks of the competition, Kendal was able to fly under the radar and stay safe.

However, due to an injury, she was unable to compete.

In the 16th episode, Kendal, who was partnered with Laterrian Wallace, appeared to be injured after a challenge that required her to jump into the water.

Kendal told a few of her castmates after The Inferno winner returned to the house that she felt her rib move out of place and was having trouble breathing.

During her confessional, Kendal went into great detail about her connective tissue disorder, which causes easy dislocation and displacement of joints and ribs.

Despite stating that she did not want to visit the hospital, the former champion did so, but did not return for deliberation.

Regardless, she and Laterrian were voted into the Arena by the others.

The elimination took place even though Kendal never returned to the competition.

The 41-year-old tweeted about the next episode a week later, stating that she was looking forward to it…

