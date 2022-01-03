Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Show Off Their Cozy New Year’s Eve Parties

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Give Us A Sneak Peek Into Their Cozy New Year’s Eve Parties

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s year in 2022 is off to a fantastic start.

To ring in 2022, the picture-perfect couple spent New Year’s weekend in a cozy cabin. “Spent New Years by a fire,” Devin wrote on Instagram, while Kendall shared a series of photos with the caption “My weekend” on Jan.

A stunning mountaintop mansion with wooden lodge-like details and massive fireplaces was featured in the winter getaway.

Kendall posed near barns and shared videos of the surrounding forest’s nighttime nature sounds.

The getaway perfectly embodied Devin and Kendall’s shared love of being laidback, even if it was more low key than the Kardashian family’s holiday celebrations.

Kendall “appreciates” Devin’s respect for her desire for privacy, according to a source close to the situation.

“Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity…She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that,” a source said in April.

It’s no surprise that the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in June 2021 and can’t seem to stop gushing about each other on social media.

The back-to-back birthday twins have been on their fair share of opulent vacations and priceless international getaways, but they chose to keep things low-key for New Year’s Eve.

In 2022, the Kardashian-Jenners have a lot to look forward to, including the premiere of their new Hulu show and Kendall’s expansion of her 818 tequila empire.

So raise a glass and join Kendall and Devin in toasting the New Year! Take a look inside their romantic cabin getaway below.

On Instagram Stories, Kendall Jenner captioned a video with nature sounds, “Sound on for happiness.”

Kendall took a photo of Adirondack chairs with a beautiful mountain range in the background.

The elevated wooden porch, which frames the cabin, is bathed in the soft morning light.

Devin sat on a swing, contemplating and reflecting as the year came to a close.

Kendall posed beside the fire with boyfriend Devin Booker in a sweet photo that showed their intertwined feet.

Devin appears to be wearing a gold band on that finger in a mirror selfie that has been analyzed around the world.

