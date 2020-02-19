Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2020 Brit Awards After-Party

Fancy seeing you here!

Kendall Jenner made a surprise (and shimmery!) appearance at Sony’s 2020 Brit Awards after-party in London on Tuesday, where she reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The supermodel, who dressed up for the occasion in a neon green two-piece look and a silver metallic shoulder bag, was joined by celeb pals Bella Hadid and Luka Sabbat during the late-night outing.

Attendees spotted Kendall and Harry mingling inside the bash, which was held at The Standard hotel.

The “Adore You” singer changed out of his brown Gucci suit into a bright yellow and purple number by Marc Jacobs for the soiree. Earlier tonight, Harry performed at the Brit Awards and paid tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel.

Kendall and Harry were the subject of romance rumors for several years, but are firmly in the friend zone nowadays—and happily so. The 26-year-old Brit expertly avoided addressing their past fling during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, instead assuring Ellen DeGeneres that he and Kendall were just “friends” for “several years.”

Even so, Kendall is newly back together with NBA star Ben Simmons.

The couple recently spent time together in Miami, and a source told E! News it was only a matter of time after their 2018 split that they’d find their way back to each other.

“They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives,” the source shared. “They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together.”