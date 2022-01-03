Kendall Jenner cuddles up to boyfriend Devin Booker in a sweet rare photo while showing off her weekend with the NBA star.

Kendall Jenner shows off her weekend with NBA star Devin Booker by cuddling up to him in a sweet rare photo.

KENDALL Jenner shared a sweet glimpse into her romantic, private weekend with boyfriend Devin Booker, which included a rare couple’s selfie.

Kendall, who is 26 years old and is an NBA player, rang in the new year with a cozy cabin getaway, which she didn’t hesitate to share with her fans.

Kendall shared a carousel of romantic candids from her New Year’s getaway with her Phoenix Suns flame, 25, who she keeps her Instagram page poised and polished.

“[M]y weekend,” she wrote alongside a relieved face emoji in the caption.

Kendall kissed a bottle of her 818 brandtequila, walked up a hill to a cabin, and posed with Devin, who appeared to be overjoyed to be together.

Kourtney Kardashian, who is always supportive, said, “Cute weekend!”

Kylie Jenner chimed in, “[U]r so cute.”

Khloe Kardashian piled on, “I can’t wait to be you one day.”

Kendall and the basketball superstar made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day, after dating for ten months.

Before turning pro, Devin started his athletic career at Moss Point High School.

He entered the 2015 NBA draft as the 13th overall pick and made his debut two days before his 19th birthday.

The shooting guard is in the midst of a five-year (dollar)158 million deal with the Suns.

The couple’s chemistry, according to a source, is “off the charts.”

“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” the source claimed.

They have an organic, non-forced connection.”

Kendall and Devin were separated during the holidays.

While her basketball beau was busy taking on the Golden State Warriors, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum spent Christmas with her family in Los Angeles.

Kendall, on the other hand, gave her man a long-distance shout-out on her Instagram Stories.

“Christmas dayyy,” she captioned a picture of herself watching the game on a TV above a fireplace.

The couple did, however, celebrate each other’s birthdays in October and November.

Kendall cuddled up to Devin in a photo she shared on her Instagram Stories in October, writing, “happy birthday best friend.”

Devin reciprocated by attending Kendall’s 26th birthday celebration.

Kendall also looked stunning in a tiny bikini during a recent tropical vacation with Devin.

When they were dating Ben Simmons and Jordyn Woods, the two were friends for years and used to go on double dates.

When Devin and Kendall were spotted outside a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona in early 2020, rumors about them dating began to circulate.

Things got hot in the fall of 2020, when the two…

