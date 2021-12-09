Kendall Jenner decks out her roaring fireplace with Christmas lights, stockings, and garland.

Kendall Jenner decorates her roaring fireplace with festive Christmas lights, stockings, and garland.

KENDALL Jenner flaunted her festive Christmas decorations around her roaring fireplace, including bright lights, Santa stockings, and green garland, after fans questioned whether she had lip fillers.

In an Instagram Story, Kendall, 26, invited her followers to check out her holiday decor in her home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum pointed the camera at the fireplace, which was completely decked out.

From the floor to the fireplace’s ends, the garland was draped.

Santa Claus riding his magical sleigh was depicted on the red stockings.

The fireplace had about four Santa stockings hung on it.

A small sign with the words “Jenner Family” on the front was placed next to the flickering fire.

In the background, instrumental Christmas music was playing.

The KUWTK star recently shared a seductive clip with her social media followers.

While running her fingers through her hair, the brunette model took a video of herself.

She then began pouting her plumped lips, which attracted the attention of her fans.

To capture her sexy look, the model zoomed in and out on the camera.

In the short video, she appeared to be wearing a plain white tee.

The video had been resurfaced on the Kardashian News fan page, with the caption “Kendall today.”

KUWTK fans then slammed the TV star’s latest makeover in the comments section.

“Overlined or swollen?” one KUWTK fan wondered, focusing on the TV star’s lips.

“Lip full-on injects!” said another KUWTK fan.

Critics have previously scrutinized the TV personality’s appearance, focusing their attention on her diminutive figure.

Kendall made margaritas behind the bar of a hotel in Miami, Florida, and a short video of her doing so went viral.

The E! personality was promoting her own tequila brand, 818.

Kendall laughed as she attempted to mix the cocktail in the amusing video.

The guests had gathered around the bar and were amusedly watching her.

Kendall was also photographed with hotel owner David Grutman.

With her long hair pulled back into a ponytail, the Victoria’s Secret model wore a black miniskirt, a black t-shirt, and high heels.

“She looks too thin,” one user commented as the comments poured in.

“That girl is skin and bones,” another critic agreed, adding.

Kendall kept her head down in photos obtained exclusively by The Sun in October as she walked out of the building where Dr.

Jason B Diamond has a place where he can work.

A white collagen mask and dark sunglasses were used to conceal her face.

There is no indication of what procedure or…

