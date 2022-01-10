Kendall Jenner Finally Addresses Her ‘Cringeworthy’ and ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Guest Outfit

Kendall Jenner effectively sent social media into a tizzy in November 2021 when she wore a super sexy and skin-baring Monôt dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Many people were offended by the 26-year-old model’s eye-catching gown, believing it was inappropriate for a guest to wear, but the bride — and Jenner — have finally put the matter to rest.

Perez recently shared some photos from her wedding weekend on Instagram, which naturally reignited the debate over Jenner’s divisive gown.

“@kendalljenner, inappropriate outfit at a wedding.”

I’m sorry if I’m making you feel embarrassed.

One user said, “(hashtag)cringe.”

“If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? relax,” one user wrote in support of the model.

After that, Perez joined the fray.

She wrote, “Tell ’em.”

“SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joined the conversation after the bride clapped back at the haters (in the nicest way possible).

“Obviously, @laurenperez requested your approval ahead of time as well.

She wrote, “We love a beach wedding.”

Jenner didn’t just show up in a skin-baring gown to the event.

For the ceremony, the founder of Tequila 818 opted for a more traditional look.

Jenner wore a teal blue silk shift dress for her bridesmaid duties on the big day.

Keeping that in mind, the backlash over her wedding gown didn’t begin and end with Perez’s big day.

On the same weekend, the Moon ambassador attended the wedding of friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.

Fans went after Jenner once more after Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of everyone’s outfits.

Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepard, Malika Haqq, and Hailey Baldwin are all dressed in black in the photo, while Jenner wore a gold gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, which many dubbed “main character energy.”

“Everyone fires, but Kendall didn’t get the assignment,” one user wrote, while another wondered, “Did Kendall miss the black memo?”

Given that the reality star is known for arriving in eye-catching attire,

