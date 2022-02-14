Kendall Jenner flashes a retro red micro thong after being chastised for promoting ‘unrealistic body standards.’

Despite being chastised for promoting “unrealistic body standards,” Kendall Jenner flaunted her perfect figure in a throwback photo wearing a teeny tiny red micro bikini.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after sharing the photos on Valentine’s Day, with many accusing her of “photoshopping” them.

Kendall, 26, shared a few throwback photos on Instagram on Sunday in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The reality star wore only a red bra and micro thong bottoms in the first photo, which was taken in front of a matching curtain on a raised pink platform.

She finished the revealing look with clear pointed-toe heels and let her long brunette locks hang loose around her shoulders.

Kendall captioned the re-share, “Vday tomorrow,” as she reflected on her shoot from the previous year.

The supermodel squatted down in the second photo to show off her perfect body and six-pack abs.

The TV star was filmed moving back and forth for the camera, her hair being blown by a wind machine.

Kendall re-posted photos from the photoshoot, which took place on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Last year, the California native posed for her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection.

Many fans chastised the model for promoting “unrealistic beauty standards” to the world.

Kendall had shared a series of sexy photos and videos from the day, showing her posing in the micro red lingerie, just a year before.

“Vday is coming BTS from @skims,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Many fans took to social media to criticize the reality star, claiming she “photoshopped” the lingerie photos.

The Instagram account Problematic Fame wrote alongside a mirror selfie of Kendall in her underwear, “This photo is very photoshopped.”

Kendall is clearly stunning, but these aren’t her or anyone else’s proportions.

“Please don’t judge yourself based on heavily Photoshopped images.

This isn’t even Kendall.”

“She is posing in both, yet one is clearly photoshopped,” the account said, sharing side-by-side photos from the shoot that showed Kendall’s body looking slightly different.

“No one has a completely flat stomach 247; their belly button is just a tiny slit.”

“Everyone is beautiful in their own right.”

This ludicrous photoshop must come to an end.”

Fans continued to slam Kendall for promoting an unrealistic body type on Twitter, with one user writing: “The entire family of them should be called out they all photoshop and facetune their pics…

