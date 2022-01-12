Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Other Celebrities Prove UGG Mini Boots Aren’t Going Away

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Other Celebrities Prove UGG Mini Boots Will Survive

The renaissance of the UGG boots continues!

Everyone’s favorite sheepskin mini boot has returned from the early 2000s, and we’re kicking ourselves for not keeping ours.

It’s difficult to argue that UGG is experiencing a renaissance of its own.

Every month, celebrities and influencers reintroduce another iconic silhouette to the public, sending shoppers into a frenzy to get their hands on the latest and greatest fashion.

The Disquette Slipper was first, followed by the Tazz Mule on everyone’s holiday wish list, and now the Classic Ultra Mini Boot is flying off the shelves.

However, it’s no surprise that cropped boots are becoming increasingly popular.

They’re not only super comfy, but they’re also a lot easier to put on than the taller boots.

Not to mention that you can dress them up or down, as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have shown.

I certainly did not style them as chic when I first got them in middle school.

If you’ve been looking for the latest in-demand UGG style, we’ve rounded up all of the places where you can still get your hands on a pair, as well as other mini silhouettes that are just as adorable.

May the odds (and size) always be in your favor!

While the chestnut color appears to be the most popular, these boots are also available in black, gray, pink, and other bright colors.

Plus, because they’re cropped, they won’t interfere with the hemline of your pants.

The Classic Mini II Boot is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a cropped style with a little more coverage.

Wear them to the supermarket or after a Pilates session for an effortlessly chic It Girl look.

We also adore this platform mini boot, which is ideal for après-ski get-togethers with friends or snowshoeing on a weekend getaway.

Check out all of the ways you can checker-fy your life for more It Girl-approved styles!

